Disney Reportedly Making Live-Action Hercules, And Is Approaching Marvel Directors

Certainly, all of these names seem quite possible under the circumstances. Each of them has struck gold for Disney in the past, so there's every reason the studio would want them back. Jon Favreau specifically has had success with two previous remakes of animated films, so why not keep that streak going? The Russo Brothers may be done with the MCU, but they're going to remain high demand directors following their success there, and Disney is going to want to keep them close to home. Finally, Hercules seems like a movie that could very easily evolve into a franchise if the first movie is a success, and Gore Verbinski has made that work for Disney before. Of course, he also made The Lone Ranger, and that was...less successful at launching a franchise.