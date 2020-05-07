6 Strange Things That Happen In James Bond Movies We Just Accept

Beyond that, all the other Bond movies are essentially self-contained adventure with next to nothing to do with the movie that preceded it. It's almost like a graphic novel of a popular comic book character, in which the character is the same, but there's a reason this story exists out of the canon fans have been following. When looked at that way, it's actually quite simple to understand, though still weird that some Bonds, like Pierce Brosnan, never had any callbacks to previous movies even when they were with the franchise for a while.