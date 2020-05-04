Wait, Is The New Mutants Gearing Up For A Digital Release?

Before cinematic universes were commonplace, the X-Men franchise was bringing Marvel comic stories to life on the big screen. The franchise's main story ended when Dark Phoenix hit theaters, but there is one more mutant story that we've been waiting to see in theaters: Josh Boone's The New Mutants. The horror-inspired blockbuster has been delayed a number of times since its filming back in 2017, most recently due to theaters closing ahead of its planned release in March. Moviegoers have been anxious awaiting an update on the movie's upcoming release, and now it looks like The New Mutants might be gearing up for a Video on Demand release.