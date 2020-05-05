Extraction 2 Is Already In The Works At Netflix

Leave a Comment
Netflix has been on a real roll as of late, releasing a string of big hits like Tiger King and Money Heist, and Extraction has very much been a part of that wave. According to the streaming service's reported metrics, audiences have been seriously digging the Chris Hemsworth-led action film – which has gained a lot of attention thanks to its intense and brutal fight sequences. Given how much press the feature has received, we've felt for a while now that a sequel would be inevitable, and finally now that other foot has dropped.
Deadline is reporting that a deal has been struck that will see Avengers: Endgame co-director and Extraction writer/producer Joe Russo begin work on Extraction 2, and while deals don't seem to be official just yet, the project is apparently aiming to bring back both director Sam Hargrave, and Chris Hemsworth as hero Tyler Rake. As confirmed by Russo, the story is being hammered out, and it's being decided whether or not the film will be a sequel or a prequel.
SPOILER WARNING: The rest of this article dives deep into spoiler territory for Extraction. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!
The reason that it's significant that Joe Russo isn't promising when the follow-up film will take place is because that's a particular choice that will have a major impact on the ending of Extraction. As fans know, the Netflix movie ends on an open-ended note, as while it's at first suggested that Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is killed, that's brought into question when the young Ovi Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) sees a mysterious figure watching over him while he's out for a swim one day months after his chaotic adventure with the mercenary.
If Extraction 2 is a straight sequel and Chris Hemsworth is back in the lead role, that means that Tyler Rake did manage to survive the events of the first movie, despite being shot multiple times (including once through the throat) and falling off of a bridge. If it's a prequel, however, the open ended question of Rake's fate is maintained, and fans simply get to watch the badass and guilt-ridden hero go on another mission.
For those keeping count, this is actually only the second time that a Chris Hemsworth movie outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spawned a sequel, and it's a first since the release of The Huntsman: Winter's War in 2016. Not all of the Australian star's moves in the last decade have hit as expected, but Extraction is proving to be an exception. It's a good thing, too, as it's clear that Hemsworth put a whole lot of work into making the movie the best it could be. It's also a big win for him as a filmmaker, as it's the first feature where he is credited as a producer.
Extraction 2 is obviously still in the very earliest of stages, so when we will actually get to see it is unclear at present. That being said, it will be a project we will be eyeing very closely, and we will continue to bring you updates about its progress here on CinemaBlend as the movie continues to develop. For now: are you hoping that the movie will be a prequel or a sequel? Hit the poll with your thoughts, and the comments section for your explanation!