I'm Excited The Eternaut Season 2 Is Happening. Here's Everything I've Found Out About The Netflix Series' Return

There have been a lot of great shows on the 2025 TV schedule through the first few months of the year, but few, if any, captured my attention like The Eternaut. This Argentine sci-fi thriller about a man going to great lengths to find his daughter in a frozen city following a mysterious and deadly alien invasion hooked me from the jump. Leaving me with all kinds of questions after the initial six-episode run, I’ve been thinking about it ever since. Now, it looks like at least some of those will be answered in the near future, as Netflix is moving forward with The Eternaut Season 2.

I’m excited, to say the least, but I’m also very curious to see how the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of a transformative graphic novel wraps up one of the most interesting and unique sci-fi stories in recent memory when new episodes become available for anyone with a Netflix subscription. All that being said, let’s dive into everything I’ve been able to find out about The Eternaut Season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering the first season came out in late April, it’s all but guaranteed that we won’t see the Eternaut Season 2 premiere date anywhere on the 2025 Netflix release schedule. No details and a release window were revealed when Deadline first reported on the season pickup in May 2025, and nothing has been announced about when production is going to get started on the next set of episodes. All of this leads me to believe that we won’t see this incredibly bingeable Netflix show until sometime in mid-to-late 2026 at the earliest.

When a premiere date, or even a window, is announced, I’ll make sure to keep everyone in the loop. You’re not going to want to miss the return of The Eternaut.

The Eternaut Season 2 Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

To date, nothing has been announced about which members of the Eternaut cast will be returning for the second season, but it’s hard to imagine the actors behind the show’s surviving characters won’t be back to finish their respective stories.

It seems very unlikely that Ricardo Darín won’t return as Juan Salvo, the man at the center of the show’s intense story. The same goes for his ex-wife Elena (Carla Peterson), daughter Clara (Morz Fisz), and his best friend Alfredo "Tano" Favalli (Cesar Troncoso).

What Happened During The Eternaut Season 1 Finale

(Image credit: Netflix)

SPOILER WARNING: The following section contains major spoilers for the Eternaut Season 1 finale. If you have not yet finished (or even started) the first installment, please skip ahead to the next section in this guide.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The six-part first season of The Eternaut started with a relatively small-scale story involving a group of friends who have become stuck in a Buenos Aires apartment after a mysterious snowfall turns their neighborhood into a frozen and toxic wasteland where the snow and air kill within seconds. Over time, Juan Salvo leaves the apartment to find his ex-wife and daughter and bring them to “safety.” However, Juan and the other survivors soon learn that this isn’t just a freak weather event but instead an alien invasion.

During the Season 1 finale, Juan and other survivors, after fighting off and evading massive beetle-like creatures, discover that a mysterious figure with an unnatural number of hands is controlling both the giant bugs and humans under some kind of mind control. In the closing shot of The Eternaut, it is implied that Juan’s teenage daughter is also under the control of the invading extraterrestrial being.

What Is The Eternaut Season 2's Story?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Considering The Eternaut only adapted the first half of Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López’s comic series, there is still a lot left to tackle when the show returns at some point in the future. When speaking with Deadline in May 2025 about the renewal, Netflix Vice President of Latin American Content Francisco ‘Paco’ Ramos teased the upcoming season by saying:

Season 2 is going to be very important. It’s going to dig into a lot of sci-fi concepts that were just pointed out in Season 1, and they are going to be fully blown.

Those who watched The Eternaut will remember how the prospect of aliens wasn’t confirmed, or really touched on for that matter, until more than halfway through the season. Everything up until the reveal of the giant beetle-like creatures dealt more with the fear and uncertainty of the mysterious post-apocalyptic situation in which snow began to fall and temperatures plummeted during the Argentine summer.

Now that the aliens (at least some of them) have been introduced, the series can go all out and bring viewers an intense and engaging sci-fi experience like no other.

Series Creator Bruno Stagnaro Will Be Back To Direct The Eternaut Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the same time The Eternaut's second season was confirmed, it was also revealed that series creator and director Bruno Stagnaro, who also wrote every episode of the first season, would be back to helm the sophomore season. That said, we could expect a very similar tone and approach to the story when The Eternaut returns.

The Series Will End Following The Second Season

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unless something changes, it sounds like The Eternaut will be finished after the show’s second season premieres sometime in the near future. In his aforementioned interview, producer Matías Mosteirin explained that the team behind the show believes they can close the whole story in eight episodes, which would bring the total series to 14 chapters. Later, Mosteirin added:

We can sustain it for a second season, but no more than that. We feel that, artistically, that is the cycle to we need to sustain the mystique and the adventure of making the show. We want to challenge ourselves in the second season just as we challenged ourselves in the first one. We want to go for more, technically and creatively. We want to use all the knowledge we gained to do things on the second season that we didn’t manage to do on the first.

This approach is honestly pretty admirable, as it shows that even though they know they have a successful show on their hands. (It was released in 200 countries, dubbed in 12 languages, and subtitled in 30.) The producers have a vision and they’re sticking with it. If the second season is as beloved as the first (it has a 94% critic score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes), we’re in for a ride…

Expect to hear much more about The Eternaut in the weeks and months to come. I know I’m excited for the show’s return, and I hope you all are, too!