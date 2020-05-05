Harry Potter Fans Can Watch Daniel Radcliffe Return To The Wizarding World By Reading Its Very First Chapter

It's unclear exactly how frequently we'll be getting new chapters posted. The Wizarding World website refers to new readings in the "coming weeks" so this won't likely be something where we'll see a new chapter every day for the next 16 days. Still, these will almost certainly be welcome additions when they arrive. The first chapter takes nearly 30 minutes to read, and so if you're really at loose ends as to what to do with your day, there's worse ways to spend a half hour. Even if you've read the book a dozen times before, this will give you a new way to hear it and that's always fun.