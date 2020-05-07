Back To The Future II: 10 Major Questions We're Still Asking

Would Marty Jr Have Recognized Doc?

Marty McFly Jr was supposed to be intercepted by Doc Brown in Back to the Future Part II, but as we see in the final chain of events, this never happened. Which might have been a good thing, because if the two of them had met, what would have happened? Would Marty Jr. have recognized Doc Brown from all of the stories his father would have more than likely told him? Imagine what the dinner table would have been like later that night with Marty’s kid asking about that wild eyed scientist he used to tell stories about.