Why One Star Wars Actor Was Not A Fan Of The Rise Of Skywalker

It's um... look, if you like it, awesome. It's not as meaningful to me because I can't really reconcile that mythology with George's. But that's just my opinion, you know? My personal take is I think a Star Wars where the moral of the story is 'throw down your weapon, don't hurt your family, love or fear.' I think that's superior than a Star Wars where you win by melting the bad guy's face off. That's just my thing... I don't know that you can do a better ending than Return of the Jedi.