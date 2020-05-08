Speed And 6 Other 90s Movies Dwayne Johnson Would've Been Perfect For

Still don't believe me? Okay, but like I said — hear me out. During his wrestling days and then over the course of his ridiculously successful run in Hollywood, Johnson has proved time and time again that he can handle his own when it comes to comedy especially when he's the butt of the joke. So just imagine Luke Hobbs trapped in the mold of a toy who doesn't know he's a toy. Now, this is not me taking anything away from Tim Allen — he was my favorite member of the original cast as a kid — but we were living in that hypothetical world I mentioned up above, then The Rock would be perfect for Buzz Lightyear. Plus, he's great with catchphrases and has the eyebrows to pull it off.