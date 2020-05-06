Why Fantastic Four’s Josh Trank Didn’t Move Forward With His Star Wars Movie

One of the reasons Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four movie didn’t do well with Fox’s executives was because it was uncomfortable and dark, a tone he used in Chronicle. It seems like Trank is continuing down that dark and gritty tone with Capone. From the looks of the trailer, audiences can expect to journey into the mind of Al Capone as he loses his power and descends into madness behind bars. Josh Trank seems right at home with this film. You can catch it on VOD on May 12.