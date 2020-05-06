Will Scream 5 Include Neve Campbell’s Sydney? Here’s What She Said

They’ve come to me and we’re having conversations. It’s a little hard at the moment because of COVID to know when that’ll happen. Hopefully we can see eye to eye on all of the elements that have to come into place for it to happen. I originally had been very apprehensive about doing another Scream movie without Wes because he’s such a genius and he is the reason they are what they are. But the directors who have come to me have come with such a great appreciation for Wes’ work and really want to honor it. And that meant a lot to me. Hopefully we’ll be able to do it.