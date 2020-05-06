After Wedding Plans Were Cancelled, Couple Has Drive-In Movie Theater Wedding

Leave a Comment
For the past couple of months, much of the public has been without the option to pack into a movie theater and enjoy a new theatrical release among other fans. Public safety guidelines have closed locations across the globe and are threatening the survival of many businesses. When one Texas couple cancelled their initial April wedding plans to get married in a historic hotel due to social distancing, they turned to a local drive-in movie theater to hold their ceremony.
Last Tuesday, Bri and Lindsey said their vows at Buda, Texas’ Doc’s Drive In Theatre in an outside theater jammed with cars honking and flashing their lights to celebrate their big day and uphold the rules of social distancing.
The drive-in theater has remained open to the public for takeout orders and was more than happy to host the couple’s unique wedding they planned spontaneously in a little over two weeks. Check out the happy newlyweds below:
Bri and Lindsey Leaverton had originally picked out April 10 for their marriage ceremony, but as shelter-in-place laws began to take effect, they realized they would have to rearrange things. Their wedding planner pitched them a drive-in wedding, and it turned out to be an inspired choice. In Lindsey’s words to Buzzfeed:
It was above and beyond anything we could’ve dreamed of. I’m so glad it happened the way it did. Our whole theme has been: we’re making some really tasty lemonade out of some really rotten lemons. It was one of the most connected moments I’ve ever felt. I thought it would be disconnected, but we got to wave at people as we left the venue. It was almost surreal how engaged and connected it made everyone feel at one of the most disconnected times of our lives.
Eighty-five cars made it to the ceremony, and none of the occupants left their vehicles for the wedding. Popcorn and champagne was served to guests by theater workers in masks and gloves. Attendees were told to come in pajamas and decorate their cars in celebration of the couple’s milestone. The couple walked down the aisle with their daughters and Bri’s sister at six feet apart.
The videographer also streamed the wedding for guests not in attendance to view on social media. Lindsey even performed an original song for her wife at the drive-in theater. Check it out:
The couple admits they wished they could have hugged their family members at the ceremony or had their parents walk them down the aisle, but it looks like this was a beautiful alternative to cancelling all together. Following the wedding, guests all watched Airplane together before leaving the venue at 11 pm.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for updates on movie theaters reopening plans as they come.