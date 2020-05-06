After Wedding Plans Were Cancelled, Couple Has Drive-In Movie Theater Wedding

It was above and beyond anything we could’ve dreamed of. I’m so glad it happened the way it did. Our whole theme has been: we’re making some really tasty lemonade out of some really rotten lemons. It was one of the most connected moments I’ve ever felt. I thought it would be disconnected, but we got to wave at people as we left the venue. It was almost surreal how engaged and connected it made everyone feel at one of the most disconnected times of our lives.