After Wedding Plans Were Cancelled, Couple Has Drive-In Movie Theater Wedding

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in Grease Drive-In

For the past couple of months, much of the public has been without the option to pack into a movie theater and enjoy a new theatrical release among other fans. Public safety guidelines have closed locations across the globe and are threatening the survival of many businesses. When one Texas couple cancelled their initial April wedding plans to get married in a historic hotel due to social distancing, they turned to a local drive-in movie theater to hold their ceremony.

Last Tuesday, Bri and Lindsey said their vows at Buda, Texas’ Doc’s Drive In Theatre in an outside theater jammed with cars honking and flashing their lights to celebrate their big day and uphold the rules of social distancing.

The drive-in theater has remained open to the public for takeout orders and was more than happy to host the couple’s unique wedding they planned spontaneously in a little over two weeks. Check out the happy newlyweds below:

Last night was nothing short of memorable, profound, and historic. We witnessed the truth behind the famous saying “Love wins.” Love is the most powerful force on the planet. And there’s no way we could’ve planned this pop up wedding in 17 days without our beloved vendors, partners, family and friends. We want to show them all some well-deserved love! . . Also WE’RE WIVES!!! . . . Wedding Planner: Cassie Crudo, Bride’s Best Friend @bbfaustin Venue: Doc’s Drive in Theatre @docsdriveintheatre Video: David Wells @go_dwells @boston_bobby Photo: Greg Fulks, Fulks Visions @fulksvision Officiant: Jen Hatmaker @jenhatmaker Bridal bouquets: Remi + Gold @remiandgold Vintage Car: Madre @madrerents Love Sign: D&B Creations @dbcreationsaustin Arch: Party at the Moontower @moontowerrentals Balloon Installations: The Balloon Collective @theballooncollective . . . #LeavertonPartyof5 #PopUpPandemicWedding #equallywed #pandemicwedding #lovehardhoney #dancingwithher #sheswithher #twobrides #twobridesarebetterthanone #lovewins #wifelife #loveislove #equality #femme #lesbians

Bri and Lindsey Leaverton had originally picked out April 10 for their marriage ceremony, but as shelter-in-place laws began to take effect, they realized they would have to rearrange things. Their wedding planner pitched them a drive-in wedding, and it turned out to be an inspired choice. In Lindsey’s words to Buzzfeed:

It was above and beyond anything we could’ve dreamed of. I’m so glad it happened the way it did. Our whole theme has been: we’re making some really tasty lemonade out of some really rotten lemons. It was one of the most connected moments I’ve ever felt. I thought it would be disconnected, but we got to wave at people as we left the venue. It was almost surreal how engaged and connected it made everyone feel at one of the most disconnected times of our lives.

Eighty-five cars made it to the ceremony, and none of the occupants left their vehicles for the wedding. Popcorn and champagne was served to guests by theater workers in masks and gloves. Attendees were told to come in pajamas and decorate their cars in celebration of the couple’s milestone. The couple walked down the aisle with their daughters and Bri’s sister at six feet apart.

The videographer also streamed the wedding for guests not in attendance to view on social media. Lindsey even performed an original song for her wife at the drive-in theater. Check it out:

Lindsey surprised me with a song she has been writing for over a year and sang it at our wedding in front of me and all of our guest that attended both virtually and in person. It was one of my favorite moments of the night! What was your favorite moment from our wedding?! . . . . Also, did y’all know that Lindsey used to be in full time ministry way back in the day? She was a professional touring Christian recording artist and released 7 albums during her career. In 2009 she came out, after being in the closet her entire life. It was a painful process to say the least. Lindsey lost her career in the span of a few weeks and she was rejected by most of her friends and family. Albums were mailed back to her from Christian bookstores. Songs pulled from radio. Her entire touring schedule was wiped out. So anytime I get to watch this strong woman stand up and sing again after losing everything, I cannot contain my joy. You can be gay and love God. You can be gay and go to church. Lindsey now gets to lead worship at 2 open and affirming churches here in Austin. . . . . #LeavertonPartyof5 #PopUpPandemicWedding #equallywed #pandemicwedding #lovehardhoney #dancingwithher #sheswithher #twobrides #twobridesarebetterthanone #lovewins #wifelife #loveislove #equality #femme #lesbians #gayweddings #itgetsbetter

The couple admits they wished they could have hugged their family members at the ceremony or had their parents walk them down the aisle, but it looks like this was a beautiful alternative to cancelling all together. Following the wedding, guests all watched Airplane together before leaving the venue at 11 pm.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for updates on movie theaters reopening plans as they come.

