The ‘Big Challenges’ Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Allegedly Facing As They Try To Plan Their Wedding
Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly having trouble figuring out how to get married.
From the outside looking in, it seems like the Hollywood couple of Zendaya and Tom Holland are living about as perfect a life as one could imagine. And yet, the perfect Hollywood wedding is reportedly alluding them, because the couple is apparently just too busy to get married.
At the beginning of 2025, it was reported Tom Holland had proposed to Zendaya. The couple had been together since at least 2021 after working on the Spider-Man movies together. Considering how in demand the two stars are, planning a wedding is apparently been quite difficult. An unnamed source told Radar Online Holland would be willing to simply elope, but Zendaya is looking for something more. The source claims…
We often expect big Hollywood stars to have massive, expensive weddings, but that's not always the case. Selena Gomez is reportedly planning something small for herself and Benny Blanco. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a big reception, but only after they ran off to Vegas to get married alone.
Planning a wedding is a huge endeavor at the best of times, and it’s not difficult to imagine that Holland and Zendaya have more difficulties than many, as their jobs not only keep them busy but often in different parts of the country. While it’s something the couple has always had to struggle with, the source claims that the couple is getting frustrated as they definitely want to take this next step in their relationship soon. The source said…
If the source is to be believed, we won’t be hearing about Tom Holland and Zendaya getting married in 2025. However, the couple might have more time to plan their future wedding this year. They're actually making two movies together, with the pair both appearing in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is currently in production. From there, they'll be filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this summer.
Perhaps they can use that time to plan the wedding they want to have, and find the time to actually have it sometime next year.
