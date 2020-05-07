Extraction's Director Reveals One Trick Chris Hemsworth Used While Making The Netflix Movie

Leave a Comment
There’s no doubt Extraction is loaded with exhilarating, bone-cracking action scenes, mostly revolving around Chris Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, doing what’s necessary to get the job done. Its level of realism is pretty impressive which makes you wonder how in the world they’re able to pull it off without actors constantly getting injured.
Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave recently sat down on Netflix’s YouTube channel to discuss Extraction and provide commentary on certain scenes and shots. In one scene, Chris Hemsworth falls down a flight of stairs and Sam Hargrave tells us how he did it without, you know, breaking his neck. Here’s what he said:
There is a reason why stuntmen exist. There’s a hood on and you’re falling downstairs. You could possibly hurt yourself. The floor most of the time was padded. So instead of having to hide elbow pads, or you know, you don’t get to fall kind’ve protecting yourself, you can go all out and you don’t have to worry so much about it.
That’s an awesome trick, and from the shots, it’s impossible to tell that the floor is padded. For his part, Chris Hemsworth has extensive experience with stunts playing Thor in the MCU. So much so, that his own stuntmen have to train twice a day to keep up with him.
Sam Hargrave is also experienced with stunt choreography and fight scenes, being the primary stunt coordinator for many superhero movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His relationship with the Russo Brothers brought him on board to direct Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only one doing his own stunts. Since Sam Hargrave has been in the fray countless times as a stuntman, he didn’t let the director’s chair change any of that. At one point, Chris Hemsworth shared how he was worried for Sam Hargrave while they were doing one thrilling scene on set. Here’s what he had to say:
I remember at one point thinking, when we are doing the chase sequence, and you’re talking about Sam strapped to the front of a car, and we had some pretty close calls — and one in particular — and I thought, that’s interesting. If a stunt guy gets hurt, we just, you know, [send him] off to the hospital and bring in the next one. But, you know, if Sam gets injured.
Other than death defying stunts and heart pounding action scenes, Sam Hargrave pushed Extraction to go even further for its art, which likewise pushed Chris Hemsworth to his limits. One 12-minute long action sequence required continuous takes and preparation since there were no cuts, something Chris Hemsworth said is the most work he’s put into a scene before.
And, it sounds like all that work paid off, as Extraction broke Netflix records and there’s already a deal in place for a sequel. Looks like we’ll be getting more of Tyler Rake and his insane stunts in the future, and I have no doubt they'll increase his kill count along the way.