5 Questions We Still Have About The Fast And Furious Franchise

Will Fast And Furious 10 Be The Final Movie In The Franchise?

The Fast And Furious franchise has always been one of those movie properties that never seems to run out of fuel. Whenever it seems like Dom and crew are just about out of ways to keep fans entertained, they up the ante. But it seems like the beloved series might be nearing its end (at least in terms of the main franchise) with the 10th entry in the franchise.

If it does end with Fast and Furious 10, it seems like there's a sentimental reason behind it.