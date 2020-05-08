16 Awesome Iron Man Facts If You're Doing Your Own Watch Party

91:00 - 120:00 - The Friends And Enemies Of Stark Industries: How A Christmas Story's Star And Rhodey Shaped The Future Of The MCU

That Terrence Howard “Next time, baby” line always stings when you remember that Don Cheadle would eventually take that over as James Rhodes. Howard would be rather upset about the matter in the long run and is still quite salty about it. To be honest, I kind of can’t blame him, as he was paid $4.5 mil for Iron Man, with a contract suggesting he be paid $8 million for Iron Man 2. Of course, those terms weren’t carried into negotiations, as the offer that sent Terrence Howard packing was a paltry $1 million.