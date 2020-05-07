Chronicle’s Director Admits To Trying To Delay Plans For A Sequel

Josh Trank has revealed that a script for Chronicle 2 by the original film’s screenwriter, Max Landis, had been written a few years back. It would have been about a young girl who becomes obsessed with the one surviving character, Matt (played by Alex Russell), and builds his own Iron Man suit. Trank found the script to be just “fine” and “nothing to do with why I wanted to do” the first movie. So here’s how he stopped it from getting made: