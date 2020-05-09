How Doc Ock Got That Gender Swap In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

So instead of the hippie-looking, crazy-haired scientist that showed up in that class video Miles Morales so conveniently interrupted during his first day of school, we almost got a potential Otto Octavius that would have liked slacking, bowling and possibly called everyone “Man.” That’s not a terrible option, especially with the right casting; but even in the light of that potential, the end result we saw come to pass in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is too memorable to even want to go too far down that alternate path.