Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Devastated After Wizarding World Sorts Him Into The Wrong House

The Harry Potter kids are all grown up. Just this week, the franchise’s Ron Weasley welcomed a baby girl with his partner Georgia Groome. But that doesn’t mean the cast of the book adaptations of the J.K. Rowling series have forgotten their roots. Daniel Radcliffe is currently reading the first book in a new Wizarding World podcast series. Not only that, but the franchise's own Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, has finally taken the Hogwarts House sorting quiz, and he was not happy with the results:
Wait… what? Draco Malfoy is not in Slytherin? His father will be hearing about this. As Tom Felton shared on his Instagram, he decided to take the official online quiz that sorts fans into houses under the name of his iconic character, but he ended up in Hufflepuff. Funny enough, Draco says this line in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:
Imagine being in Hufflepuff, I think I’d leave, wouldn’t you?
Cue Draco packing his bags out and heading for Hogwarts' main door. But hey, Harry, Ron and Hermoine’s time at the wizarding school would have been a lot less painless without him. Tom Felton commented “a sad day… on so many levels” with the shocking sorting result. Can someone check up on The Flash actor?
What’s more surprising is the fact that he waited this long to be sorted into a Hogwarts House. He must have assumed his spirit went straight to Slytherin. Hufflepuff gets a bad reputation for being a boring house, but those who are sorted into it have some valuable traits. Hufflepuffs are known for their loyalty, open-mindedness and patience. Fantastic Beast’s Newt Scamander and Cedric Diggory (portrayed by Robert Pattinson in the films) are Hufflepuffs.
Slytherin House also comes with bias due to Draco being a big 'ole bully in the books and films. Not to mention the fact that the series’ villain Voldemort was a Slytherin, too. A perfect example of the effect the house has on pop culture can be found in the form of a pair of fans’ Harry Potter-themed wedding. They sorted all their guests in houses, and those at the Slytherin table were deeply offended.
It’s been almost ten years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 concluded the famed film series, but some of the cast did reunite at the end of 2019. Check it out:
Aww! Tom Felton has also recently called his role of Draco Malfoy something he is ”endlessly proud and affectionate” about. He’s interested in reprising the role, but he doesn’t see the cast returning for a Cursed Child movie should that be in the cards. You can look out for the next installment in the Wizarding World franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, which is expected to hit theaters on November 12, 2021.