Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Devastated After Wizarding World Sorts Him Into The Wrong House

The Harry Potter kids are all grown up. Just this week, the franchise’s Ron Weasley welcomed a baby girl with his partner Georgia Groome. But that doesn’t mean the cast of the book adaptations of the J.K. Rowling series have forgotten their roots. Daniel Radcliffe is currently reading the first book in a new Wizarding World podcast series. Not only that, but the franchise's own Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, has finally taken the Hogwarts House sorting quiz, and he was not happy with the results: