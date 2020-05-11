Mark Hamill Explains His Infamously Whiny Line From Star Wars: A New Hope

Sadly, Mark Hamill’s time as Luke Skywalker has come to an end, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the last time he'll be playing the iconic and titular character. He recently posted a bittersweet message on Twitter in which he said goodbye. Though it's likely tough for him, he's probably happy that he (hopefully) won't have to deal with quite as much fan criticism. Farewell, old friend. You can catch all of Mark Hamill's appearances in the Star Wars saga by streaming the films on Disney+.