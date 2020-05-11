Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Has A Sneaky Hotel Transylvania Easter Egg

So not only was a train car from Hotel Transylvania included in this mashup of Sony Animation Studios projects, but there was also a special touch of Lord and Miller fun from the past, thanks to the FLDSNDFR from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. As if the list of pre-existing easter eggs wasn’t exciting enough, we now have these two additional examples to add to the total laundry list of things to watch for every time we view Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.