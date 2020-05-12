Apple's Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Has An A+ Response To Elon Musk's Baby Name

Leave a Comment
Celebrity baby names have puzzled and fascinating the public for years. Because rather than regular nicknames and family names, famous actors can sometimes pick totally wild monikers for their offspring. Most recently, Elon Musk and his wife pop singer Grimes welcomed their newborn son and their name for the baby essentially broke the internet. Baby Musk is named X Æ A-12, which is perhaps the most wild celebrity baby name yet. Gwyneth Paltrow was famous for her baby name as well, and now she's shared a hilarious comment in the wake of X Æ A-12's birth.
Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin welcomed a baby to the world in 2004, naming her Apple. This name choice dominated the news cycle at the time, and was often the butt of jokes and references in pop culture at the time. Upon seeing that Elon Musk and Grimes named their son X Æ A-12, Paltrow made a joke at her own expense on social media. She wrote,
Chris Martin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.
Touche, Gwyneth. After getting plenty of flack over her name choice for Apple throughout the years, it looks like Gwyneth Paltrow was all too happy to poke fun at herself after seeing the wild name that Elon Musk and Grimes landed on for their own ball of joy. The name has officially been Gooped.
Gwyneth Paltrow shared her light hearted joke over on Instagram, in the comments section of a post by InStyle Magazine. The actress and lifestyle entrepreneur used her personal social media to post her response, which has over 3,000 likes at the point of writing this story. It's always fun to see celebs poke fun at themselves, her joke also shows how often history repeats itself. X Æ A-12 is just the Apple of his time.
Apple Martin instantly became an icon due to her name, and various ways that it's been parodied over the years. Now a teenager herself, it was no doubt a unique experience growing up with her specific name and set of famous parents. She's since tried to have a more private life, with autonomy oer what her mother shares on social media. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of the two on Instagram last year, to which she commented:
Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent.
Elon Musk and Grimes' baby X Æ A-12 already has similar notoriety, with their baby name quickly becoming the subject of countless memes. Musk is constantly the subject of wild stories online, with his son's name only the latest reason he's gone viral. Let's just hope that he's able to have a sense of humor about the situation like Gwyneth Paltrow has been able to do regarding her own infamous baby name.
Gwyneth Paltrow can be seen on her Netflix series The Goop Lap, while Elon Musk is teaming up with Tom Cruise for his upcoming space movie. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.