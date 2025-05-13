One Way Gwyneth Paltrow Was Really Strict Parenting Apple And Moses With Chris Martin, And One Way They Were More Easygoing

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are the ultimate parent goals. The two may have been amicably divorced since 2016, but their shared like-mindedness has helped them raise their kids, Apple and Moses. If you’re curious what their successful approach to parenting is, the Goop founder reveals how she and Martin are strict with their kids, as well as their easygoing approach.

In order for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to triumphantly raise their kids while still being divorced, they’ve popularized “conscious uncoupling.” The duo first learned about the phrase through their therapist, who taught them that being broken up as a couple doesn’t mean their family dynamic has to break up too. The divorcées saw the importance of putting their children first and lived together “for like a year” after their split . In the Oscar winner’s interview with E! News , she explained the importance of her and the Coldplay musician finding a balance between being strict and giving their kids too much freedom:

We try to always strike a balance. For me, manners are super important. So, that was kind of the structure: manners and education. I want a lot of expression and individuality and freedom running through that structure. So, that's kind of how we looked at it.

That’s a fantastic approach. Folks don't want to be too strict with kids, but an abundance of freedom can leave them feeling lost. Giving kids direction but still allowing them space to be their truest selves is the best way to go about it.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have both been raised by artistic parents. The Coldplay singer/songwriter’s mother was a music teacher. Paltrow comes from a line of entertainers, being the daughter of her famous parents , Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow. Her brother, Jake, is also a director/screenwriter, and her half-cousin, Katherine Moennig is also an actress. With 20-year-old Apple and 19-year-old Moses growing up with artistic parents as well, the Emma actress says there’s no doubt her kids will become artists too:

They are definitely artist souls. I do think that [a] mix of structure and art is really coming through in who they are now. They're both academic, and yet they have these beautiful free spirits and I think they will pursue art, which I think is wonderful.

It’s very encouraging to have parents willing to support your dreams in the arts. As the entertainment business isn’t an easy path, it always helps to have family around willing to cheer you on. Plus, as Apple has admitted to stealing from her mom’s “archive closet” of memorable fashions, I wouldn’t be surprised if Paltrow’s daughter already has her red carpet outfits ready.



Through Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling” approach, they find the perfect middle ground between being strict and allowing their kids to have freedom to be themselves. Co-parenting after their divorce truly looks like the best thing for their family, so everyone can thrive in a positive environment. Not to mention, if Apple and Moses really do follow in their mom and dad’s footsteps, they’ll need all the love, guidance, and support they can get.