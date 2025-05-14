Apple Martin And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Have A Sweet Exchange As She (Gasp!) Turns 21, And I'm Loving Reese Witherspoon Celebrating Too

In 2004, Apple Martin was born to two very famous parents—actress Gwyneth Paltrow and musician Chris Martin. While normally keeping a low profile, you may have seen her in the fourth episode of her mom’s Goop Lab series (which is available with your Netflix subscription ) and collaborating with her dad’s band Coldplay. The Chanel model is now the apple of everyone’s eye as she turns 21, and she had a sweet birthday exchange with her mother Reese Witherspoon even chimed in!

Apple Martin Turns 21 and Her Proud Momma Sends Wishes

It feels like only yesterday that Gwyneth Paltrow’s lookalike daughter, Apple Martin, turned 18 . Well, that was actually three years ago that the English-American media personality celebrated young adulthood. Now, another adult milestone has been reached for Martin with her 21st birthday. You better believe her proud momma took to Instagram to send big birthday wishes to her daughter, and the Seven actress' message is incredibly touching:

To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!! You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful. I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best. Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama

I can’t wait to see where Apple Martin’s life goes from here, too. Just recently, when Gwyneth Paltrow was talking about her parenting approaches , she revealed that Martin and her brother, Moses, were leaning towards the arts like their parents. Now that the two siblings have left home for college , they are on the verge of self-discovery and forging their own paths.

The heartwarming birthday message Gwyneth Paltrow sent to Apple hasn’t escaped the eyes of the newly-turned 21-year-old. Martin made sure to send love to the Emma actress with a message just as endearing:

I love you so so much mama. Thank you for being the best mom and for allowing me to grow and discover myself. I couldn’t have done it without you❤️

That’s the sweetest thing! Apple Martin is lucky to have a mother like Gwyneth Paltrow, who allows her daughter to be her own person and provides her with unconditional love and support.

Reese Witherspoon Is Celebrating the 21-Year-Old Too!

One of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best friends is Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde star has always done a great job sending birthday wishes to the Royal Tenenbaums actress. Three years ago, when Paltrow celebrated her 49th birthday all cozy in her bathtub , Witherspoon wished the “brilliant woman” a happy birthday, as well as in October when Paltrow turned 52 . Now, the Walk the Line actress made sure to send the same kindness and goodness to her good friend's daughter:

Happy Birthday, Apple ! ✨💗

It’s truly caring of Reese Witherspoon to reach out to Apple Martin on her special day. A girl’s 21st birthday is a very important time, and having the support of women who’ve walked similar paths makes it all the more special.

As Apple Martin reaches the adult milestone of turning 21, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon took the time to share sweet birthday exchanges. She’s lucky to be surrounded by such a loving family that not only celebrates her achievements, but also provides her with genuine love while starting this exciting new chapter.