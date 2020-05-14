Why The Mandalorian Season 2 Really Needs To Explain The History Of Mandalorians

Bo-Katan, sister of the Mandalorian chancellor who was once part of Death Watch, ended up as Mandalore's leader at the end of the Clone Wars. However, her reign was somewhat short. By the time we get to Star Wars Rebels, taking place only five years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Mandalore looked much like we might expect. Everybody was wearing Mandalorian armor and seemed to be a trained fighter to one degree or another. It's maybe not the most surprising change, considering what Mandalore went through in the 15 years after The Clone Wars started, but it was still a major change in a short period of time that appears to have encompassed the entire culture.