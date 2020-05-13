Frozen’s Josh Gad Is Joining Roland Emmerich’s Next Disaster Movie In A Key Role

Still, it will be interesting to see how new films navigate the difficulties that have spiraled out from the closing down of productions. Depending on when some films are able to get back to work, and how much longer it will take to get them finished, much of the cast and crew that might be involved in something like Moonfall might be booked. Production could get delayed even once things are back to normal because of the shuffling that almost certainly isn't done when it comes to production and release dates.