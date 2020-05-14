Disney Head Honcho Reveals One Challenge To Opening Disneyland And Walt Disney World

It will be interesting to see just how a rule like this plays out. Certainly, many people who really don't want to wear a mask in public, will stay away. Although, considering that the parks will be opening with a limited capacity, it's unlikely there will be any difficulty selling tickets. The bigger question becomes, what happens to people who wear a mask to get into the park, but then want to take it off? How will the park be able to enforce individuals wearing masks among the crowd? Will there need to be threats of removal from the resort for any who remove their mask inside the park? Will peer pressure from the rest of the crowd be enough to keep people in line?