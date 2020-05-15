10 Movies That'd Make Wonderful World Of Disney Titles

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

You knew you weren’t leaving here without a Star Wars movie being thrown onto this list, right? To omit the other huge powerhouse that Disney acquired in recent history would have been akin to siding with the Empire as they plan to build the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Sure, ABC could show any of the other movies in the series, but that’s been done before. Bringing the story of hope in a rebellious time in the galaxy would be a fresh move involving an old friend. Also, that Darth Vader scene can make anyone forget their troubles for its brief, but devastating duration.