Is Shia LaBeouf The Greatest Actor Of His Generation? Dakota Johnson Has Thoughts

While Shia LaBeouf brings an emotionality and even a sense of danger to Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s movie, it’s Zack who brings in a lot of the film's heart and humor, like when LaBeouf’s Tyler is constantly asking him what the number one rule is, to which Zak responds “party.” Humor aside, LaBeouf has previously credited Zak with “saving him” in a way, as he was going through a tough time prior to the 2019 movie's production and Zack helped him to get sober. So, it sounds like the movie was a positive experience for everyone involved.