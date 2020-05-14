Why Hamilton On Disney+ Needs To Keep The F-Bombs

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past month has been an unprecedented one, including for the entertainment industry. Global health concerns brought TV and film sets to a halt, with movie theaters closed and new releases pushed back. A bunch of projects have also arrives in homes early, including Universal's Trolls World Tour. Disney recently announced that the Hamilton movie is being released a year early over on Disney+, but there's one concern: what about the movie's cursing? The House of Mouse's streaming service was intended to be family-friendly, but there are a handful of F-bombs and other curses in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.