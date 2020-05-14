Disney Lets Go Of Frozen On Broadway As Shows Close Despite Solid Runs

Frozen isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, especially with Disney+ now running both the 2013 original and its 2019 sequel for anyone who wants to return to Arendelle. Though as any stage fan will tell you, there’s just something special about seeing a story such as this played out on the living stage. So for those of you who didn’t make it to see Frozen the Musical, or those who loved it so much they wished they could have seen it again, we’re sorry to see your hearts melt today.