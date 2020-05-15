Forget Inception, Ex-Baseball Player Jose Canseco Is Teaching Seminars On Dream Control

If the word Inception ever comes up in a conversation, there’s a good chance that the debate about whether the ending was a dream or not is the first thing that comes up. At least, that is if you’re not currently engaged in conversation with ex-baseball player Jose Canseco. If you mention Christopher Nolan’s 2010 masterpiece in his presence, you’re probably going to get a sales pitch, as the man is now trying to teach seminars on dream control. Cue the Edith Piaf, folks.