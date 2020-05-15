Forget Inception, Ex-Baseball Player Jose Canseco Is Teaching Seminars On Dream Control

Leave a Comment
If the word Inception ever comes up in a conversation, there’s a good chance that the debate about whether the ending was a dream or not is the first thing that comes up. At least, that is if you’re not currently engaged in conversation with ex-baseball player Jose Canseco. If you mention Christopher Nolan’s 2010 masterpiece in his presence, you’re probably going to get a sales pitch, as the man is now trying to teach seminars on dream control. Cue the Edith Piaf, folks.
Courtesy of his very own Twitter profile, Canseco put himself out there as an expert in dream control with the following message:
I am going to teach dream control seminars..after you get your masters in dream control you will be able to enter a facility where you will be put in an coma induced dream state for whatever time you choose and be able to do whatever you want with no restrictions whatsoever...
Forget Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dom Cobb, or even Michael Caine’s Professor Stephen Miles; Jose Canseco is going to teach you how to build those mental labyrinths and unleash your full potential. So pretty soon, if Canseco’s methods are to be trusted, you could be pulling sweet Inception moves like these in your dreams!
Now it’s easy to poke fun, but dreams and their power are something that’s been talked up throughout human civilization. Inception isn’t the only film to have done something like this, as Dreamscape, The Science of Sleep and even the entire A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise have capitalized on that sort of story.
Most of those films see this skill abused in some sort of way, but still, it’s not an odd idea to want to control one’s own mind. But as the world of Inception’s fiction is way more forgiving than that of reality, Jose Canseco’s intent to teach dream control techniques to anyone willing to learn is something that’s treated with a lot of skepticism.
You don’t have to wait to see what this sort of lesson would look like though, as Canseco‘s first lesson is already up for all to partake in, and it looks like there’s more on the way. Behold, the first lesson of Inception style dream control:
First lesson in dream control ..ask yourself am I dreaming as much as possible ..once you ask that question while your dreaming you will know what to do.. Limitless power in dream control a gate to another life.
Dream control, at least in this moment, feels like something that not even Jose Canseco could bring to life. But maybe that’s just the skeptic in us. Maybe in the near future, we’ll be able to link up with friends Inception style, and convince people to make that Alita: Battle Angel sequel, or even to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Help us Jose Canseco… you’re our only hope.
Inception is currently available to rent/buy on Digital HD, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Though if you’re a Netflix subscriber, the film is currently available on their digital streaming library as well. CinemaBlend cautions you, the reader, to dream responsibly.