Wait, Was Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Filming Schedule Just Revealed?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well oiled machine, with plenty of franchises and colorful characters that occupy the world. But a few properties have stood out among the rest as fan favorites, like James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn made the motley group of unknown heroes into household names, and moviegoers are eager to see the trilogy play out with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And it looks like we may know when its going to start up production.
While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally intended be one of the first entries in Phase Four, it was pushed back a few years following the firing and reinstatement of James Gunn. It's been unclear exactly when production will start up on the threequel, especially with Gunn helming The Suicide Squad for DC. Although a new report indicates that Guardians 3 may start filming in February of 2021.
This new report comes to us from Reddit, seemingly featuring a screenshot from the website ProductionList.com. The website is used to help connect filmmakers actors and crew members for available jobs, and reportedly featured information regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although it's important to note that James Gunn and Marvel Studios haven't made any official announcements about the future of the pending movie.
Still, this potential update is an exciting one, given how long fans have already waited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to become a reality. The Guardians are some of the most popular characters in the entire MCU, and they were hit hard by Thanos' rampage through Infinity War and Endgame. There are a ton of narrative threads to pull from, particularly considering how long James Gunn has been refining the blockbuster's script.
This actually isn't the first time that February of 2021 has been reported as the start date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's principal photography. This date was rumored over a year ago, although there hasn't been any official confirmation from the studio or director. Another rumor indicated that production could begin in 2020, although that seems unlikely given how film sets were shut down amid global health concerns.
Narratively, there are a ton of places that James Gunn could go with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The most obvious story is the hunt for 2014 Gamora, who fled the battlefield to an unknown destination following Thanos' defeat in Avengers: Endgame. Most of the group was also dusted by Thanos' snap, with Rocket and Nebula no doubt dealing with that grief and trauma. Plus, Gunn teased that big things were coming for Bradley Cooper's character.
