Why Chris Evans Can No Longer Wear Cable Knit Sweaters After Doing Knives Out

Why all the fuss? We could pretend that it’s because it’s a masterful costuming choice, one that makes Ransom seem softer and more approachable in a moment when both Marta, and we, need to trust that he’s not out to get her. Or it could be because it’s just a great sweater. It looks extra great on Chris Evans. If we’re being honest, it looks like it was hand-crafted to fit for him and him alone to wear. Sometimes it’s just not that deep.