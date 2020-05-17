No Big Deal, Just Charlize Theron Sharing Touching Behind-The-Scenes Image From Mad Max: Fury Road

The filming of Mad Max: Fury Road took up most of the second half of 2012, which was a particularly notable time in the life of Charlize Theron, as she adopted her first child in March of that same year. Because of this, the baby was evidently a fairly consistent presence during production, and as noted by Theron in the caption posted along with the photo, the child got to spend his first year of existence inside the cab of a monster oil tanker rigged for the end of the world on the set of what many consider to be one of the greatest action blockbusters of all time.