How The Lighthouse Director Feels About People Getting Really Into The Movie During Quarantine

In fact, tensions grew so hot on set that Robert Pattinson said he was close to punching Robert Eggers in the face, particularly during one scene. In that scene, Pattinson’s character is walking across the beach, and the actor had to be sprayed by water from a hose, which took multiple takes. Pattinson thought it was some kind of torture. On the flip side, Eggers said he had no idea Pattinson wanted to do that.