Citizen Kane And 8 Other Movies To Stream If You Want To Impress Pretentious Movie Fans

Movies have been a cornerstone of entertainment for over 100 years. In that time, there have been films so iconic that their influence can be seen in many of the movies we watch today. Recognizing homages to said films is a fun and rewarding cherry on top of the viewing experience. However, there are people out there who love to pretentiously point out those moments (admittedly, I am guilty of this) and insist that you must watch the aforementioned classic movies.