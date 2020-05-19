Disney+'s Artemis Fowl Has A Ton Of Practical Effects, But That Didn’t Make It Easier To Film

It’s a lot of work. There’s a whole sway the paintings along the top of that wall which are going to get destroyed so we’ve had a really good professional photographer in here and he photographed all those paintings, but we had all the paintings in the house really professionally photographed in case of damages, general damages or lost you know if something got lost or stolen or what have you. And then we’ve had all those frames made in breakaway biscuit and we’ve had sugar glass put into the ones that had glass in them, not here but art in the atrium there are a lot of glass-front paintings. So that he [the troll] would sweep along and knock them all off and they would break easily and without damaging anybody. And these sort of chairs that we had made in biscuit, which are going to be thrown.