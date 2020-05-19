Twilight’s Gregory Tyree Boyce Is Dead At 30

Leave a Comment
Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor most known for a role in Twilight back in 2008, died this week in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was only 30 years old at the time of his death and cause of death is still pending, but he was found dead in a condo with the woman he was seeing.
News broke this week from the Las Vegas Medical Examiner who examined Gregory Tyree Boyce that the actor was found dead in the home he shared with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, aged 27. Cause of death is currently pending at this time. It was the actor’s cousin who first found Boyce and Adepoju, according to an E! News source.
Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them
TMZ is also reporting white powder was found on the scene. A final post on Instagram earlier in May was dedicated to the couple and when Gregory Tyree Boyce turned 30 back in December of last year, he reflected on being grateful to be alive, noting "at one point, I didn't think I would make it to see 30."
In Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce played Tyler Crowley, a character most known for nearly killing Bella and thus inspiring protective instincts in Edward Cullen. Crowley is another student at Forks High School when he nearly hits Bella with his car thanks to bad weather. Luckily, Edward is around and is mysteriously able to stop the car with his hand. This is one of many moments that lead to the character finding out the Cullen family are vampires.
While best known for Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce had been traveling to LA for acting jobs and had been due in the Sunshine State at the time of his death. He left behind a daughter, Alaya, and many other family members. His mother Lisa Wayne posted a lengthy tribute to her son after news of his death broke, sharing his love of cooking and aspirations to build a wings business, as well as memories of the time they'd been able to spend together in recent weeks.
I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings.
Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.