Halloween Kills Director Teases Serious Violence In The Upcoming Sequel

The past few years have been very good for the horror genre. Plenty of new movies have hit theaters to critical and box office success, including the resurgence of some beloved franchises. Chief among them is John Carpenter's Halloween, which was given a new sequel in 2018 courtesy of Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green. The movie was a hit, and two more sequels were greenlit to form a new trilogy of movies. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters this October, and it sounds like it's going to be even more violent than its predecessor.
David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted their own trilogy of Halloween movies, which follow Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode 40 years after the events of the original movie. The cast and crew of 2018's Halloween recently did a digital re-watch of the movie, tweeting along their thoughts and answering fan questions in the process. The last movie featured one particularly gruesome kill scene, where Michael Myers murders the pair of journalists who visited him at Smith's Grove. David Gordon Green teased Halloween Kills' violence when tweeting out about that particular sequence, check it out below.
What a delightfully cryptic tweet. It looks like The Shape is going to be even more deadly in Halloween Kills. And considering the body count Michael racked up in 2018's Halloween, that's really saying something.
The contents of Halloween Kills are a total mystery at this point, although it looks like it'll pick up immediately after the events of the last movie. While Laurie Strode and her family made it out of her encounter with Michael Myers, they failed to truly kill him when attempting to burn him alive in Laurie's home. Halloween's credits confirmed The Shape is still out there, so no one is truly safe.
2018's Halloween movie featured some truly grisly kill scenes for Michael Myers. In addition to the gas station murders, there was also a thrilling one-shot sequence in the movie which featured him rampaging through Haddonfield. Plus there was that gross scene involving Allyson's friend being impaled by a gate.
Actress Andi Matichak played Laurie's granddaughter Allison in Halloween, coming ace to face (face to mask?) with Michael Myers a few times throughout its runtime. She participated in the digital re-watch, and piggybacked on David Gordon Green's comments, saying:
It looks like things are going to go from bad to worse in Halloween Kills, with Michael Myers continuing to up the ante in regards to his kills. Just what David Gordon Green has in store remains a mystery, but we should buckle up for some seriously horrifying deaths when the beloved slasher franchise returns to theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will "unpack" the events of John Carpenter's original Halloween movie. The cast list certainly indicates this, as plenty of returning characters and actors from the original are returning in the highly anticipated sequel. It looks like those who have survived Michael's first attack on Haddonfield are being rounded up, and smart money says most of them don't make it out alive.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 26th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.