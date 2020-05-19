Halloween Kills Director Teases Serious Violence In The Upcoming Sequel

The past few years have been very good for the horror genre. Plenty of new movies have hit theaters to critical and box office success, including the resurgence of some beloved franchises. Chief among them is John Carpenter's Halloween, which was given a new sequel in 2018 courtesy of Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green. The movie was a hit, and two more sequels were greenlit to form a new trilogy of movies. Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters this October, and it sounds like it's going to be even more violent than its predecessor.