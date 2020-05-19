Surprise, Tom Hanks’ WWII Movie Greyhound Is Heading To Streaming

The movie follows the true story of Ernest Krause, the first-time commander of a Navy destroyer who must lead 37 Allied ships during the Battle of the Atlantic in defense against German U-boats. Greyhound is directed by Get Low’s Aaron Schneider and based on a 1955 C.S. Forester novel called The Good Shepherd. The movie is Hanks’ third feature he has starred in and written after 1996’s That Thing You Do! and 2011’s Larry Crowne. Check out the Greyhound trailer below: