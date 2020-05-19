How Shazam! 2's Zachary Levi Thinks The Industry Will Look Once Quarantine Is Over

I think that the future of the world for the next 18 to 24 months is going to look like the oil rig life -- you go to work on an oil rig for six months, then you're at home and don't think about work at all. There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry. But I do believe even through all the pain, sadness, this waiting period and these great little silver linings we're being given, that there will be a better world on the other side.