How Shazam! 2's Zachary Levi Thinks The Industry Will Look Once Quarantine Is Over

Zachary Levi is excited and ready to suit up again for Shazam! 2. Few could blame him after the incredible success of the first movie, but, like most actors during this strange health crisis, he has to stay at home and wait things out.
Staying isolated has been a trying time for many celebrities, with many going online to share how they’re feeling about the whole thing. Zachary Levi seems to be taking a modest and thoughtful approach to it. He recently spoke to ET about Shazam! 2 and quarantine, and shared some of his thoughts on how things might look on a film set moving forward. Here’s what he said:
There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What those protocols are, I'm not sure yet. I'm doing my own due diligence as an actor waiting to go back to work, but also as a producer and someone who's trying to create my own world out here in which to produce. I've been actively trying to figure out when the gears can start moving a bit again, but I don't know for sure.
The attempt to flatten the curve with stay-at-home orders during the pandemic has caused many movie productions, like Avatar 2, Mission: Impossible 7 and even Shazam! 2 to come to a grinding halt. Safety protocols would need to be put in place before a cast and crew can safely work together in close proximity. Zachary Levi added:
I think that the future of the world for the next 18 to 24 months is going to look like the oil rig life -- you go to work on an oil rig for six months, then you're at home and don't think about work at all. There'll be isolated quarantine types of facilities, whether it's our industry or whether it's the car industry. But I do believe even through all the pain, sadness, this waiting period and these great little silver linings we're being given, that there will be a better world on the other side.
It was reported in late April that Shazam! 2 was moving its release date from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022. Despite the setback and delays, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg said he’s still working on the script, since that’s something that can be done.
Details about Shazam! 2 are relatively slim, with no word on the plot. Although Dwayne Johnson’s standalone DC movie Black Adam was going to film this summer with a release date of 2021, it doesn't look like he'll be clashing against the World's Mightiest Mortal in Shazam! 2. Judging by the Shazam! mid-credits scene, it's likelier that a Doctor Sivana and Mister Mind partnership is more in the cards. As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest news.