How Kevin Hart Kept Tiffany Haddish Off The Streets And Changed Her Whole Life

Believe it or not, Tiffany Haddish hasn’t always been the successful, Emmy-winning actress she is now. She went through many struggles before reaching this point in her career, finding comedy in the process and using that to propel her forward.
According to Complex, even though she found success as a comedian, she struggled financially and lived out of her car. It wasn’t until she had a serendipitous run in with Kevin Hart that helped change her life. Here’s what she said about it:
I would always pull up 5 to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car. [Kevin Hart] said, 'You can't be living in your car on these streets.' He gave me 300 bucks and was like 'Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals.'
Tiffany Haddish clearly took Kevin Hart’s generosity and advice to heart, finding success as a Hollywood star in movies like Girls Trip, Nobody’s Fool, and Like A Boss.
Kevin Hart, for his part, has had his share of trials and struggles. Last year, he suffered a serious back injury in a car accident. He had to go through surgery and rehabilitation to get back to health. He shared an emotional video about it on social media and has since returned back to work.
This wouldn’t be the last time Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish would run into each other, either. The two comedians would team up for the comedy hit Night School, about high school drop outs that need to get their GED.
Tiffany Haddish also worked with fellow comedy actor Jordan Peele on his movie Keanu. Both their careers took different trajectories, but Jordan Peele still asked Tiffany Haddish to audition for his movie Get Out. But, she declined, saying she doesn’t do scary movies.
As it turns out, she also has the impressive achievement of being the first black comedian woman to host Saturday Night Live. Funny enough, she wasn’t even aware of this fact until she spoke with Whoopi Goldberg about it. Whoopi Goldberg performed on a skit but never hosted.
With more and more actors taking on superhero roles, and comedy being a key element to the success of superhero movies, Tiffany Haddish was asked if she would want to play DC’s Batgirl. She said she didn’t have any interest it that role, but would like to play Wonder Woman’s sister Nubia, instead. Which, if that isn’t happening yet, then it definitely needs to happen sooner rather than later.