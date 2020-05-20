Despite Warnings, Disney World Reopens To Lines

It has to be said, a large portion of those in attendance at Disney Springs this morning appear to be the Disney vlogger crowd who are posting the videos with ruthless abandon to show off what the area looks like now. Still there are certainly a lot of people there who are visiting simply because they can. If you're a frequent Walt Disney World visitor then the last couple months have certainly been rough. Even if the closest you can get to Magic Kingdom is buying a coffee at Disney Springs, that will have to do.