5 Ways Pirates Of The Caribbean Could Continue Without Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow

Jack Sparrow has undoubtedly been the face of the movie series for five films, but I’m here to come out and say this: Pirates of the Caribbean is more than capable of moving forward without the actor. The next Pirates film may very well follow Jack Sparrow once again – but let’s say it doesn’t. There are quite a few intriguing directions the franchise could go that is already found in the framework of the property. 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales was the most negatively received Pirates film, so it might be time for a new focus. Here are some ideas: