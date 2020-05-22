Ben Affleck Responds To The Snyder Cut Announcement, Thanks Fans For Their Support

I’m very excited that Zack’s getting a chance to finally see his vision realized. I think it’s a great thing. I’m really excited for the fans to get to see it And i want to say thank you to the fans because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made it happen. Without fan support I don’t think it ever would have happened. I love Zack and I love his version of the move and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it.