Ben Affleck Responds To The Snyder Cut Announcement, Thanks Fans For Their Support

It's a very exciting time for DC fans. Because after years of hoping and campaigning, The Snyder Cut of Justice League finally becoming a reality. HBO Max and Zack Snyder just announced their new partnership, which will funnel $20-30 million into completing the alternate version of the ill-fated DC blockbuster. This news is a long time coming, with some of the cast expressing their excitement over on social media. And now Ben Affleck has opened up about the Snyder Cut announcement.
Ben Affleck brought a hulking physicality and jaded world view to his version of Bruce Wayne, which debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He eventually reprised his role in Suicide Squad and Justice League, before hanging up the cowl and cape for good. But now that Zack Snyder's original vision is coming to HBO Max, gifting us more footage of Batfleck in the process. The 47 year-old actor recently spoke to the alternate cut of Justice League, saying:
I’m very excited that Zack’s getting a chance to finally see his vision realized. I think it’s a great thing. I’m really excited for the fans to get to see it And i want to say thank you to the fans because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made it happen. Without fan support I don’t think it ever would have happened. I love Zack and I love his version of the move and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it.
Well, that's a delightfully hopeful message from the DC Extended Universe's OG Batman. Because while Ben Affleck likely won't be back for another appearance as the Caped Crusader he's glad that Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League will finally be released. And it's all because the fans wouldn't take no for an answer all these years.
Ben Affleck's comments come from a message he sent in to Kevin Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, and are sure to make many DC fans out there happy. Ben Affleck's departure from Batman following Justice League's release felt like a major blow when it happened, especially given how well received Affleck's interpretation of the character was. But he's jazzed about the Snyder Cut happening as well. Although I have to wonder, could he suit back up for reshoots?
HBO Max and Zack Snyder have a hefty budget to properly complete the Snyder Cut, which will include new editing and completing visual effects. I'm also eager to see if reshoots happen, and exactly which actors end up suiting up to help make the filmmaker's vision into a reality. Ben Affleck is clearly supportive of the Snyder Cut, so it should be interesting to see how involved in the release he actually becomes. Only time will tell.
Justice League's Snyder Cut is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021, and the DCEU will continue with Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.