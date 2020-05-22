Steve Carell’s New Movie Is The Latest Universal Flick To Skip Theaters For A Home Release

Current events have transformed the theatrical landscape to the point where it’s not at all odd to see big ticket movies pivoting to a VOD premiere. In particular, if the movie’s a Universal branded project, it’s even less surprising, as the studio has taken advantage of such debuts to keep their release slate moving. Which leads to the announcement that instead of getting to see Steve Carell’s new political comedy Irresistible in theaters, you’ll be able to catch it premiering on VOD this June.