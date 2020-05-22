Steve Carell’s New Movie Is The Latest Universal Flick To Skip Theaters For A Home Release

Leave a Comment
Current events have transformed the theatrical landscape to the point where it’s not at all odd to see big ticket movies pivoting to a VOD premiere. In particular, if the movie’s a Universal branded project, it’s even less surprising, as the studio has taken advantage of such debuts to keep their release slate moving. Which leads to the announcement that instead of getting to see Steve Carell’s new political comedy Irresistible in theaters, you’ll be able to catch it premiering on VOD this June.
Focus Features, one of Universal’s alternative film brands, has just announced that June 26th will now mark the debut of Irresistible for its certainly captive audience. Previously, the Jon Stewart written/directed film, co-starring Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne, and Mackenzie Davis, was going to be released in theaters on May 29th.
Naturally, with all major theaters being closed due to the current pandemic crisis, a new strategy was in order. This was especially applicable due to the fact that Irresistible’s story about a political operative (Carell) trying to win a small town mayoral election with a retired military officer (Cooper) as his candidate is something that might have looked a bit less exciting outside of its original election year context.
Irresistible will now debut on June 26th on VOD, with 48-hour rentals going for $19.99.
