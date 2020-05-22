Why George Lucas Kept Darth Vader’s Empire Strikes Back Twist From The Actor

When David Prowse saw The Empire Strikes Back in theaters in the summer of 1980, he was just as surprised as audiences and that’s a good thing too. It’s tough to imagine the movie would have had the same impact on viewers if everyone already knew what the reveal would be. The second Star Wars movie is still highly-regarded as the best and favorite of the Skywalker Saga, and the epic-ness that came with Luke’s lineage has a little something to do with it.