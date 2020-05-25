Star Wars Fans Pitch Solo 2 And Explain Why It Needs To Happen

Solo: A Star Wars Story has the dubious distinction of being the only Star Wars movie of the Disney era not to make $1 billion at the global box office. Having said that, it was still a top 10 movie of the year at the domestic box office in 2018 and it grossed just short of $400 million worldwide. It's a number that could have resulted in a host of sequels if it was any other movie. However, due to some behind the scenes turmoil that resulted in the original directors getting replaced, which in turn led to a significant amount of reshoots and a longer than expected filming schedule, Solo was almost certainly a much more expensive movie to make, making the comparatively smaller box office take hurt the movie that much more.