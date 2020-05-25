Early Star Wars 9 Script Had A Much Different Ending For General Hux

Odds are that fans were going to be talking about the final part of the Skywalker Saga for decades regardless of what was actually in it, but the situation we ended up with has left Star Wars fans in a very unique position. It isn't simply that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made a series of choices that not everybody loved, it's that, thanks to a leaked draft of a script, we have another, very different take, on how that story could have gone. And it would have led to a very different path, although the same ultimate end, for one Star Wars bad guy, Domhnall Gleeson's General Hux.